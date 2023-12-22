Man Remanded in Custody Over Alleged Fraud

Summary: A man named Stephen Andrew Ojo has been remanded at the Ikoyi centre of the Nigerian Correctional Service on charges of fraud amounting to N700,000. He was arraigned officers of Zone 2 Police Command and is facing charges of conspiracy, identity theft, and obtaining money false pretenses. The prosecution counsel revealed that Ojo and others hacked into the WhatsApp platform of Laraba Shuaibu, impersonated her, and used the app to fraudulently obtain money from Osasu Tina Eriamiatoe. Ojo pleaded not guilty, stating that he was not involved in the crimes. However, the court recorded a “not guilty plea” and ordered that he be remanded until January 24, 2024, when the Chief Judge will reassign his case file.

Local Man Faces Charges of Fraud and Identity Theft

Summary: Stephen Andrew Ojo has been detained at the Ikoyi center of the Nigerian Correctional Service following allegations of fraud amounting to N700,000. The Federal High Court in Lagos ordered Ojo’s remand until January 24. Positioned the Zone 2 Police Command in Onikan, Lagos, the prosecution accused Ojo of conspiring with others to engage in identity theft. The group allegedly hacked into Laraba Shuaibu’s WhatsApp account and assumed her identity to defraud Osasu Tina Eriamiatoe of N700,000. The funds were deposited into a Union Bank account and PalmPay account belonging to Michael Ijua. The charges against Ojo include conspiracy, identity theft, and obtaining money false pretenses. If found guilty, he could face charges under the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud-Related Offences Act, 2006, as well as the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act, 2015, and the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2022 as amended in 2012. Ojo maintained his innocence, but the court recorded a “not guilty” plea and ordered his remand until the Chief Judge reassesses the case file on January 24, 2024.