Man’s Attempt to Challenge Restitution Order Denied Michigan Court

A recent ruling the Michigan Court of Appeals has denied a man’s attempt to challenge a $70,000 restitution order. The court stated that the man, Michael Winston Dulong, had exceeded the time limit to appeal the order. Dulong had violated probation in a 2014 case in Monroe County.

Dulong had argued that the restitution order was canceled when his probation was revoked and terminated Monroe County Circuit Judge Michael S. White in 2022. However, the three-judge panel declared that the restitution order was still in effect and that Dulong remained responsible for fulfilling the order.

In 2014, Dulong pleaded no contest to breaking and entering a vehicle causing damage. He was sentenced to one year in jail, placed on probation for five years, and ordered to pay $70,493 in restitution for stolen items. In 2022, he pleaded guilty to receiving or concealing stolen property in Wayne County and also admitted to violating his probation in the 2014 case.

Despite making some small restitution payments over the years and serving short jail sentences for probation violations, Dulong’s attempt to challenge the restitution order was unsuccessful. The Court of Appeals panel highlighted that the time limit to challenge the order had expired.

This ruling serves as a reminder that individuals must adhere to the legal timelines for appealing court orders. The Court of Appeals emphasized that even though Dulong’s probation violation triggered a revisit of his status as a probationer, it did not affect the restitution order.

As a result of the ruling, Dulong remains obligated to fulfill the restitution order from his 2014 sentence. In the Wayne County case, he has been sentenced to two years on probation.

It is crucial for individuals involved in legal matters to be aware of the consequences of their actions and the importance of adhering to court orders. Failure to do so can result in significant financial obligations and legal consequences.