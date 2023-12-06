Court Dismisses Teacher’s Request to Continue Presentation on Book Appropriateness

An Ontario court has rejected a retired teacher’s request to continue her presentation to trustees of the Waterloo Regional District School Board. Carolyn Burjoski argued that her right to freedom of expression was violated when she was prevented from speaking about the appropriateness of books in public school libraries. However, a panel of three judges dismissed her case and ordered her to pay $5,000 to the school board if requested.

In January 2022, Burjoski raised concerns about two books available in elementary school libraries, saying they discussed sexuality and gender in an inappropriate way for children. She was stopped mid-presentation the board chair, Scott Piatkowski, who cited concerns about potential violations of the Ontario Human Rights Code. Following her retirement as a teacher, Burjoski initiated a legal action against the school board.

In addition to this case, Burjoski also launched a $1.75 million lawsuit in May 2022 against the school board and Piatkowski, alleging defamation, libel, and slander. In November 2023, a judge rejected the school board’s request to dismiss the case and ordered them to pay $30,000 for Burjoski’s legal fees. However, the outcome of that lawsuit is still pending.

The court ruling focused on three key issues: whether the board’s decision was unreasonable, whether there was a breach of procedural fairness, and whether there was a reasonable apprehension of bias. The judges concluded that the decision to end Burjoski’s presentation and the restrictions on her freedom of expression were reasonable and adequately reached through a democratic process. They also found no basis for bias the board, leading to the dismissal of the case.

Burjoski expressed disappointment with the ruling, and her legal team is currently reviewing the decision. The school board, on the other hand, welcomed the court’s decision and affirmed their commitment to uphold theirlaws, policies, and obligations under the Education Act.

In summary, the court has rejected the former teacher’s request to continue her presentation on book appropriateness and dismissed her case, stating that the board’s actions were reasonable and not biased.