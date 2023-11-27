New Title: The Unveiling of Meta Platforms’ Manipulative Tactics and Neglected Responsibility Towards Underage Users

In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook, purposely engineered its social platforms to exploit the vulnerabilities of young minds. While fully aware of the millions of complaints regarding underage users on Instagram, Meta chose to keep this information hidden from the public eye. This disturbing truth has been brought to the forefront a recently unsealed legal complaint, as described in reports from The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times.

According to the complaint, company documents revealed that several Meta officials admitted to designing their products to take advantage of youthful psychology, leveraging traits such as impulsive behavior, susceptibility to peer pressure, and a tendency to underestimate risks. Notably, Facebook and Instagram were found to be highly popular among children below the age of 13, despite the company’s policy prohibiting their usage.

In response to these allegations, Meta defended itself, claiming a misrepresentation of their decade-long effort to ensure online safety for teenagers. They pointed to the existence of over 30 tools designed to support teenagers and their parents. However, when it comes to preventing younger users from accessing their platforms, Meta contended that age verification presents complex challenges.

Instead of taking full responsibility, Meta proposed shifting the burden of policing underage usage to app stores and parents. They expressed their support for federal legislation that would require app stores to obtain parental approval before permitting youths under the age of 16 to download apps.

These revelations highlight a disconcerting contradiction within Meta. While one safety executive indicated concerns about cracking down on younger users potentially impacting the company’s business, another executive expressed frustration over the lack of enthusiasm within Facebook to identify and remove younger children from their platforms.

The seriousness of the situation is further emphasized the complaint, which reveals that Meta at times had a backlog of up to 2.5 million accounts of underage children awaiting action.

This lawsuit serves as a crucial wake-up call for the industry, urging social media companies to prioritize the safety and well-being of underage users. The responsibility lies not only with these platforms but also with app stores and parents. It is essential for all stakeholders to work together to create a safer online environment for our youth.

