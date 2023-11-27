New Lawsuit Accuses Meta of Exploiting Youthful Behavior

A recently unveiled lawsuit against Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, alleges that the social media giant intentionally designed its platforms to exploit the vulnerabilities of young users. The complaint, filed the attorneys general of 33 states, claims that Meta engaged in deceptive practices not disclosing the millions of complaints it received regarding underage users on Instagram. It is believed that only a small fraction of these accounts were disabled.

According to the complaint, internal company documents revealed that Meta officials were fully aware of the addictive nature of their products and deliberately targeted the impulsivity, susceptibility to peer pressure, and underestimation of risks that are common among young users. The aim was to keep them hooked to the platforms for longer periods of time.

In response to the allegations, Meta stated that the complaint misrepresents their efforts to provide a safe online experience for teenagers. The company emphasized that it has developed over 30 tools to support young users and their parents. However, Meta also acknowledged the challenges of age verification, suggesting that app stores and parents should take more responsibility in ensuring that children under the age of 13 do not access their platforms.

The lawsuit also shed light on the backlog of younger children’s accounts awaiting action Meta, which reportedly reaches up to 2.5 million. This revelation raises concerns about the company’s ability to effectively enforce its policies and protect underage users from potential harm.

With the increasing prevalence of social media addiction among young people, this lawsuit raises important questions about the ethical responsibilities of platforms like Facebook and Instagram. As society becomes more aware of the potential harm caused excessive screen time and digital addiction, there is a growing demand for stricter regulations and transparent practices from social media companies.

FAQ:

Q: What is the lawsuit against Meta Platforms about?

A: The lawsuit alleges that Meta Platforms intentionally designed its platforms to exploit the vulnerabilities of young users and failed to disclose millions of complaints about underage users on Instagram.

Q: What do the internal company documents reveal?

A: The documents indicate that Meta officials were aware of the addictive nature of their platforms and deliberately targeted the impulsive behavior, susceptibility to peer pressure, and underestimation of risks among young users.

Q: How did Meta respond to the allegations?

A: Meta stated that the complaint misrepresents their efforts to provide a safe online experience for teenagers and highlighted the tools they have developed to support young users and their parents. It also suggested that age verification is a complex challenge and proposed shifting the responsibility to app stores and parents.

Q: What concerns were raised the lawsuit?

A: The lawsuit raised concerns about the efficacy of Meta’s policies in protecting underage users, as evidenced the large backlog of younger children’s accounts awaiting action.