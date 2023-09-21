Four Real Madrid Youth Players Summoned to Testify in Court over Distribution of Sexual Video

Four Real Madrid youth players have been called to testify in a court in Spain after being charged with distributing a sexual video involving a minor. The complaint was filed the mother of a 16-year-old girl who appeared in the video.

A judge has summoned the players, who are all adults, to appear in court on November 8 as defendants, either in person in San Bartolomé de Tirajana, Gran Canaria, or via videoconference. The players have already given evidence to Spanish police on September 14 regarding the alleged crime of revealing sexual secrets. Three of the players were initially arrested at Madrid’s sports complex but were later released, while the fourth player is currently under investigation.

Real Madrid has acknowledged that the players made statements to the police regarding the “supposed sharing of a private video via WhatsApp.” The club stated that it will take appropriate action once it has a detailed understanding of the facts surrounding the incident.

According to the police, the girl involved maintains that the relations depicted in the video were consensual. However, she was unaware that the recording was taking place, and only recently became aware of its existence.

It is concerning to see professional athletes involved in such a serious offense, especially when it involves a minor. Real Madrid will have to carefully consider the consequences for the players involved and take appropriate disciplinary action. The court proceedings will shed further light on the incident, and justice must be served.

Overall, this incident highlights the importance of maintaining privacy and consent in all aspects of life, particularly in the age of social media and instant messaging. It is a reminder that everyone must exercise responsibility and respect towards others, regardless of their age or status.

