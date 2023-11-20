New Pre-Trial Set for Former Junior Hockey Player Charged in Golf Club Attack

A pre-trial has been scheduled for early next month to discuss the court case involving Joel Sandie, a former junior hockey player from Sault Ste. Marie who was charged in connection with a golf club attack. Sandie, who played in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) during the early 1990s before becoming a real estate agent in London, Ontario, is facing one count of assault with a weapon for his alleged role in the incident.

The incident took place at the Sault Ste. Marie Golf Club on September 2, and a five-second video of the attack went viral after being posted on social media. The video quickly gained attention, generating hundreds of comments and being shared more than half a million times since September. It even made its way onto a popular golf-focused Instagram page with 1.8 million followers.

It’s important to note that none of the allegations against Sandie have been tested in court, and he is considered innocent unless proven guilty.

During Sandie’s first appearance in the Ontario Court of Justice, a law student representing his legal counsel announced that a pre-trial has been scheduled for December 1. This pre-trial will allow discussions to take place between Sandie’s defense team and the Crown prior to the next court date, which is set for December 4.

Sandie has a hockey career that spans four seasons in the OHL, having played for the Sudbury Wolves, London Knights, and the now-defunct Cornwall Royals between 1990 and 1993, according to the Hockey Database website.

The upcoming pre-trial will be a crucial step in the legal proceedings, providing an opportunity for both sides to present their arguments and potentially reach a resolution before the case moves forward.