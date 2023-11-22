The Ripples of a Viral Golf Club Attack: A Former Hockey Player’s Legal Battle

A former junior hockey player finds himself in the midst of a highly publicized court case after being charged in connection with a golf club attack at the Sault Ste. Marie Golf Club. Joel Sandie, a former Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player from Sault Ste. Marie who currently works as a real estate agent in London, Ontario, is facing one count of assault with a weapon.

While the allegations against Sandie have not yet been tested in court, it is important to remember that he is innocent until proven guilty. The upcoming Crown pre-trial, scheduled for early next month, will provide an opportunity for discussions between Sandie’s legal counsel and the prosecution.

What initially sparked attention in this case was a five-second video of the incident that circulated on Facebook, attracting numerous comments. The video gained further traction as it spread to other popular social media platforms, eventually reaching ziregolf—an Instagram page boasting an impressive following of 1.8 million users. Since its upload in September, the video has been shared over half a million times, amplifying the impact of the incident.

Sandie’s hockey career includes four seasons in the OHL, during which he played for the Sudbury Wolves, London Knights, and the now-defunct Cornwall Royals from 1990 to 1993. Transitioning from the world of sports to a career in real estate, Sandie likely never anticipated the legal battle that now lies before him.

As the case unfolds and the court dates approach, it is vital to remember that the legal process will ultimately determine Sandie’s guilt or innocence. We must give space for this process to unfold and respect the principles upon which our justice system is built.

