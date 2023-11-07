Indigenous Boy’s Restraining Order Cancelled: A Lesson in Age Appropriate Legal Actions

In a recent turn of events, a Western Australian court has canceled a violence restraining order (VRO) issued to an Indigenous boy who was found to be below the legal age of criminal responsibility. The incident came to light when a video circulated on social media, capturing a police officer serving the restraining order to the young boy in Mirrabooka, a suburb of Perth, on November 3.

The video raised concerns about how a child as young as seven years old could be expected to comprehend the details of such an order. The boy’s mother was vocal in questioning the officer about this issue. It turns out she had a valid point.

According to the law, a VRO cannot be issued to a child under the age of ten. Upon discovering the boy’s age during the service, the police immediately consulted with the court. The court subsequently resolved the matter on November 6, 2023, canceling the order. Additionally, the court made an order for the applicant of the original VRO to be personally served with the cancellation notice.

While the incident raises questions about the initial oversight during the application process, it also highlights the importance of age-appropriate legal actions. It is crucial to consider the developmental capacity of a child before subjecting them to legal proceedings.

…

FAQ