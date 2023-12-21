Lost and Found: Viral Proposal Photos Finally Reach Engaged Couple

Summary: A couple from Salisbury experienced a whirlwind of surprise and joy after their proposal photos went viral on X, a popular social media platform. User Jen captured the heartfelt moment when Mac Sullivan proposed to his now-fiancée Alicia Rockall at Bourton-on-the-Water in Gloucestershire. Unable to find the couple in person, Jen turned to X to share the photos and seek their whereabouts. Within 24 hours, the mystery pair was located and connected with Jen. The couple, shocked the online attention, expressed their gratitude for the heartwarming response. The viral post reminded others of their own engagement stories and brought joy to many on social media.

Alicia Rockall was pleasantly surprised when a friend sent her a message with a link to the X post featuring her and Mac. Seeing their proposal photos, which had already garnered thousands of likes, left them both in awe. Alicia commended her fiancé for not only creating a special moment for them, but also spreading happiness to others through the viral post. She was touched the comments of strangers sharing their own engagement memories and those of their grandparents. Alicia believes that amidst the negativity that can sometimes dominate social media, this wholesome story has brought warmth and joy to people’s hearts.

The couple had chosen Bourton-on-the-Water as a special place in their relationship and often revisit the area. To Alicia’s surprise, Mac decided to propose publicly, surrounded a small crowd. She described the experience as completely shocking, in the best way possible. Jen, the photographer behind the viral images, was hailed as “absolutely lovely” the couple. They expressed their intention to share a photo with her when their wedding day approaches.

The power of social media brought together an engaged couple and enabled them to witness the impact their special moment had on others. In a world where negative content can often dominate online platforms, this heartwarming story serves as a reminder of the positive connections and joy that can be shared through such mediums.