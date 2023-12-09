From a Wasteland to a Biodiverse Paradise: The Remarkable Transformation of Sebastião Salgado’s Family Property

Summary: Photojournalist Sebastião Salgado and his wife Lélia embarked on an ambitious project 20 years ago to restore their family property in Minas Gerais, Brazil. After witnessing the destruction caused human misery throughout his career, Salgado had a dream of recreating a natural forest ecosystem and bringing life back to the land. Now, their property is a biodiverse paradise, home to rare animals and over 20 million trees of 290 different species.

Salgado, renowned for documenting human suffering, decided to focus on healing the land after returning home to find it completely destroyed in 1998. Inspired his wife’s idea to replant the forest, they began the monumental task of planting millions of trees. As the trees grew, an incredible transformation occurred – insects, birds, and even rare animal species started returning to the area.

In 1998, Salgado and Lélia founded Instituto Terra, an organization dedicated to environmental restoration and sustainable rural development in the Rio Doce Valley. This region, part of the Atlantic Forest biome, is known for its temperate climate and is under threat due to human activities.

Now officially titled Private Reserve of Natural Heritage Bulcão Farm, the property has become a haven for wildlife. Ocelots, purple-breasted parrots, and the Atlantic titi are just a few of the hundreds of species that have made their home in the restored forest. A total of 173 bird species have been identified, their songs filling the air with newfound life.

Salgado’s success story serves as an inspiration to conservationists and nature enthusiasts worldwide. Those interested in supporting his project can donate on his website or even plan a visit to the reserve to witness the remarkable transformation firsthand.

Witnessing the barren wasteland around his family home reborn into a biodiverse paradise, Salgado’s project stands as a testament to the resilience of nature and the power of human determination in restoring the earth’s natural balance.