Man and Woman Escape Unpaid Restaurant Bill Worth Over $100

In a daring act of deception, a man and woman managed to evade police after skipping out on a restaurant bill worth over $100. The incident took place at the King Claw restaurant in Floyd County, Georgia, where the couple enjoyed a lavish meal before making a swift exit.

Restaurant staff called the police after realizing that the couple had left without paying their bill. The manager described the items the couple had ordered, which included two Mango Twist Alcoholic beverages, a Peach Punch alcoholic beverage, 12 raw oysters, two shrimp tacos, and a crawfish/Black mussel seafood boil. The total cost of the meal was reported to be $120.03.

Surveillance footage captured the moment the couple hurriedly left the restaurant and got into a dark-colored Ford Ranger, which was pulling a trailer without any visible registration. The vehicle was also seen carrying luggage that was covered with a tarp.

Interestingly, the manager mentioned that she had previously seen the same vehicle parked in the restaurant’s parking lot on multiple occasions. Law enforcement officials acknowledged that they have not yet apprehended the suspects and it remains unclear what charges the couple may face.

This incident serves as a reminder to businesses to remain vigilant and implement security measures to prevent similar occurrences. It is essential for establishments to have systems in place that can help identify and track individuals who attempt to evade payment for products or services rendered.

While the couple managed to evade capture this time, it is hoped that with ongoing investigations and continued collaboration between businesses and law enforcement, such incidents can be prevented in the future.