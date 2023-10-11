Teenager Takes Over Hillary Clinton’s Instagram to Promote Feminism

Lois, a 19-year-old girl from County Durham, had a unique opportunity to speak about feminism when she took over Hillary Clinton’s Instagram account on 11 October. With a following of six million users, this was a chance for Lois to spread her message of gender equality.

The Instagram takeover coincided with International Day of the Girl, a day dedicated to raising awareness of girls’ rights and the challenges they face worldwide. Lois collaborated with another teenager from the US to use this platform to champion gender equality, support girls and women from various communities, and emphasize the importance of youth activism.

Hillary Clinton introduced Lois and her fellow activist in a post, expressing pride in seeing young girls take action on issues they care about. In a video on the Instagram account, Lois made it clear that feminism is still necessary and that the fight for gender equality is far from over.

Lois, who comes from a working-class background in the north-east of England, expressed her surprise at the opportunity, stating that she never thought she would have such a platform. She described the experience as empowering and stressed the importance of giving young women tools, resources, and platforms to discuss topics that directly affect them.

This Instagram takeover was part of a larger initiative that included other individuals taking on temporary positions of power, such as Emily Eavis as co-organizer of Glastonbury Festival and Andy Burnham as Mayor of Manchester. Rose Caldwell, Chief Executive of Plan International UK, praised the takeover as an inspiring celebration of the potential of girls and their ability to effect change in the world.

Source: Plan International UK