Ashley McBryde Shines a Light on Inclusivity in Music

Summary: Country music sensation Ashley McBryde is making waves not just with her talent but also with her commitment to inclusivity. McBryde, who recently reached 500,000 followers on TikTok, chose to learn American Sign Language (ASL) to celebrate this milestone. Inspired her new song “Light on in the Kitchen,” McBryde has been incorporating sign language into her live performances, ensuring that her shows are accessible to the non-hearing and hard of hearing communities.

McBryde’s dedication to inclusivity extends beyond simply learning ASL. While larger venues often provide interpreters and video walls, she wanted to make sure her smaller shows were inclusive as well. Her decision to incorporate sign language into her performances, even without interpreters, sends a powerful message of support and recognition to the hearing-impaired community.

In an Instagram post, McBryde expressed her gratitude for her fans’ patience as she navigates her newfound ASL skills. She believes that everyone should have the opportunity to participate in music, and she is committed to creating an environment where every fan can feel seen and included.

Ashley McBryde’s latest album, “The Devil I Know,” has been garnering praise and attention from fans and critics alike. With the release of her lead single, “Light on in the Kitchen,” McBryde has not only showcased her musical talent but also her dedication to making the music industry more inclusive and welcoming.

By using her platform to shine a light on inclusivity, Ashley McBryde is setting an example for other artists in the industry. Her efforts to bridge the gap between hearing and non-hearing communities are commendable, and her commitment to learning and growing in this journey is inspiring. As McBryde’s star continues to rise, she reminds us all of the power of music to bring people together, regardless of their abilities or limitations.