Country Garden’s Founding Family Provides $300 Million Interest-Free Loan to Support Chinese Property Developer

The founding family of Country Garden has reportedly provided a $300 million interest-free loan to the embattled Chinese property developer in an effort to support its liquidity. The family is also attempting to sell its private jet, according to Chinese online news outlet The Paper.

Country Garden, which is China’s largest private property developer, has recently missed coupon payments on some of its dollar bonds. However, the company has not yet defaulted on its obligations. In light of its financial challenges, the founding family is stepping in to provide financial support.

Founder Yeung Kwok Keung has already sold one private jet and is now attempting to sell another. The funds generated from these sales will further assist in bolstering Country Garden’s liquidity. The company declined to comment when approached about the situation.

Country Garden’s inability to meet offshore debt obligations has raised concerns about the potential for a large-scale debt restructuring. If the company fails to make its missed coupon payments, it may join the growing list of Chinese developers that have defaulted on their debt.

The 30-day grace periods for Country Garden’s missed coupon payments will begin expiring next week. The company’s ability to resolve its financial challenges will have significant implications for its future operations and the stability of the Chinese property market.

In a video posted on Country Garden’s official Wechat account, founder Yeung and president Mo Bin were shown inspecting a development site close to the company’s headquarters. Company chairperson Yang Huiyan, who is Yeung’s daughter, emphasized the need to ensure home completions and business operations while enhancing the company’s business in high-tech construction.

Overall, the founding family’s loan and jet sales aim to provide immediate liquidity support to Country Garden. However, the company’s ability to manage its debt obligations and navigate the challenging property market will be critical for its future success.

