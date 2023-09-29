Five Country Artists Who Rose to Fame Thanks to TikTok

TikTok has become a platform that propels the careers of many aspiring artists. In the country music scene, several talented individuals have gained recognition and record deals through their viral TikTok videos. Here are five country artists who owe their rise to fame to TikTok.

Lily Rose, a rising star in country music, gained attention when she posted a video of her original song “Villain” on TikTok. The video caught the eyes and ears of many, leading her to sign a record deal with Big Loud Records. With over 900,000 TikTok followers, Lily Rose is currently touring alongside Shania Twain on the Queen of Me Tour.

Bailey Zimmerman’s social media presence exploded when he mixed his truck videos with singing clips on TikTok. His talent won over fans, and he quickly made a name for himself in the country music scene. Zimmerman is now sharing the stage with Morgan Wallen on the “One Night at a Time” tour and preparing to headline his own tour, “Religiously. The Tour,” starting in 2024.

Zach Bryan, hailing from Oologah, Oklahoma, began his journey to fame posting videos of himself singing online. His original song, “Heading South,” went viral and catapulted him into stardom. Zach Bryan’s self-titled album even secured the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

Warren Zeiders, initially pursuing a business degree and playing lacrosse, found success on TikTok sharing cover songs and performing his own music. His song “Ride the Lightning” gained over 500 million views on TikTok. Zeiders has since released his debut album, which entered the country radio charts at number one.

Priscilla Block made her way to Nashville, Tennessee, after high school, aiming to establish a career in country music. Her track, “Just About Over You,” became popular on TikTok and caught the attention of industry professionals in Nashville. She was subsequently signed to Mercury Nashville, and her single climbed the American country charts. Priscilla has been making appearances across the country, including performing with Old Dominion and touring with Justin Moore.

These five country artists have all risen to fame thanks to their viral TikTok videos. TikTok continues to be a launching pad for aspiring musicians, giving them the opportunity to connect with a wide audience and secure record deals.

