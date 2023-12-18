WhatsApp Video and Voice Calls Restricted in Dubai to Maintain Local Telecom Revenue and National Security

The Dubai government has enforced a ban on WhatsApp’s video and voice calls, joining other Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services that are restricted in the UAE. This move is driven two primary concerns: national security and the protection of local telecommunication revenues.

One major worry for UAE authorities is the potential misuse of WhatsApp’s encryption terrorists and extremist groups. The government fears that the secure communication platform could be exploited for plotting nefarious activities, posing a threat to the nation’s security and stability. By restricting access to such services, the authorities aim to mitigate these risks.

Additionally, Dubai is keen on safeguarding the revenue of its local telecommunication companies. The popularity of free communication apps like WhatsApp threatens to draw users away from traditional telecom services, resulting in potential financial losses for these companies. As a result, Dubai’s government has implemented measures, including bans on VoIP services, to ensure the sustainability and profitability of the local telecom industry.

While the ban on WhatsApp’s video and voice calls has the intended goal of addressing national security concerns and protecting local telecom revenue, it also raises questions concerning communication freedom and the availability of affordable communication options for residents and visitors in Dubai. Some argue that striking a balance between national security and individual liberties is crucial.

To support this view, proponents advocate for alternative solutions, such as implementing stricter security measures on VoIP platforms rather than an outright ban. They suggest that implementing robust monitoring and surveillance systems on these platforms, authorities can ensure both national security and the convenience of free communication for residents and visitors alike.

Overall, the restrictions placed on WhatsApp’s video and voice calls in Dubai serve as a reminder of the delicate balance governments strive to maintain between safeguarding national security and supporting local industries while considering the evolving needs of its citizens.