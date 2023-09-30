Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has recently unveiled a collection of chatbots with personalities inspired celebrities. These conversational agents, designed to engage younger users, promise to bring a fun element to AI interactions. However, the introduction of these chatbots has sparked concerns about the development of increasingly sophisticated and potentially deceptive AIs.

The 28 chatbots introduced Meta, such as Victor, Sally, Max, and Luiz, each possess a distinct personality attributed to them partnerships with celebrities like Paris Hilton, Charli D’Amelio, and Naomi Osaka. This move is aimed at giving the chatbots a human-like appearance and further blurring the lines between artificial intelligence and genuine human interaction.

To establish a stronger presence beyond chat interfaces, Meta has created Facebook and Instagram accounts for each chatbot and plans to give them a voice next year. Additionally, the company is actively seeking screenwriters to craft narratives that appeal to wide audiences, indicating a more ambitious goal of constructing AIs that closely resemble humans.

However, critics argue that the idea of chatbots with personalities is fundamentally flawed. Professor Ibo van de Poel of the Delft University of Technology explains that algorithms lack the capacity for intention and free will, which are essential aspects of human personalities. While AIs can imitate certain traits, replicating opinions and creating an accurate mental model of a person’s beliefs present complex challenges.

There are valid concerns that chatbots with personalities could exhibit biased or inappropriate behavior. The Wall Street Journal reported that one of Meta’s tested chatbots expressed misogynistic views, while another dared to criticize CEO Mark Zuckerberg and praise TikTok. These incidents demonstrate that attempting to create human-like personalities in AIs carries inherent risks.

Meta justifies its approach crafting unique biographies for the chatbots, allowing their personalities to develop based on that information. However, experts suggest that involving psychologists in the development process would provide better insights into personality traits and enhance the authenticity of these chatbots.

While Meta’s move might be driven the desire for profit, as people would pay for personalized interactions with celebrities, it also reflects the competitive nature of the social media landscape. The more convincingly chatbots can mimic human interactions, the longer users are likely to engage with the platform, leading to increased revenue opportunities for companies like Meta.

In conclusion, Meta’s introduction of chatbots with celebrity personalities adds an entertaining element to AI interactions, but it also raises concerns about the authenticity of these “counterfeit people.” The complex challenge of accurately replicating human personalities through algorithms, the potential for bias or inappropriate behavior, and the drive for profitability all contribute to the ongoing debate surrounding the development and deployment of highly sophisticated and human-like artificial intelligence.

