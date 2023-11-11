Steam VAC Ban Notices Resurface for Long-Inactive Players: An Unexpected Blast from the Past

Counter-Strike, Call of Duty, and Team Fortress 2 players have been left scratching their heads as old Valve Anti-Cheat (VAC) ban notices suddenly make their way back to their Steam accounts. Even more perplexing is the fact that some of these players haven’t touched these games in years, with bans dating back over a decade.

Valve Anti-Cheat is a system implemented in popular FPS games like Counter-Strike, Team Fortress 2, and various Call of Duty titles. Its purpose is to identify and penalize players engaging in prohibited behaviors. In an unexpected turn of events, players have recently reported receiving ban notices related to games they haven’t played in years, as Steam unexpectedly reissues notifications for past infractions.

One player, going the username ‘yaboyroldy,’ expressed their confusion: “Notification from Steam that I have been VAC banned. I haven’t played CSS in like 15 years. What’s going on here?” Another player, ‘ItzMatt415,’ shared a similar sentiment after receiving a ban notice in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, wondering, “Why 14 years later?”

Steam forums have been flooded with similar stories. Players like ‘FreakDude42’ claim to have received bans in Modern Warfare 2 despite not having touched the game since 2011. ‘Halfmystic,’ a player of Counter-Strike 1.6, revealed that they were banned 17 years ago due to their account being “hijacked.” Surprisingly, on November 7, 2023, they received a notice about this ancient ban.

Team Fortress 2 player, ‘TheProScout,’ was shocked to find a ban notice dating back to 2010. Speculation suggests that Valve may have introduced updates to its Valve Anti-Cheat or the Steam client itself. Consequently, these updates may have inadvertently triggered the reissuance of old ban notices.

It’s important to note that these notices aren’t indicative of new bans being implemented. Rather, they appear to be mere resurfacing of old notifications. If you happen to receive such a notice, rest assured that it might simply be an unexpected blast from the past and not a recent ban.

