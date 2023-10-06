Can Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 Beat Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Jawan to Become the Highest Grossing Hindi Film of the Year?

Salman Khan’s highly anticipated film, Tiger 3, is set to release during Diwali. As the trailer launch approaches, fans are speculating whether the film will surpass Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of the year.

Tiger 3 is the third installment in the successful Tiger franchise, which started with Ek Tha Tiger in 2012, followed Tiger Zinda Hai in 2017. The film is part of the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Hrithik Roshan’s War and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The new poster for Tiger 3 showcases Salman Khan’s character, Tiger, in action, generating excitement among fans.

While some fans on Reddit believe that Tiger 3 has the potential to break box office records, others remain skeptical. One user stated, “I don’t think it can become the highest grosser, but definitely would do good business.” Another fan expressed their desire for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to retain the top spot in Bollywood.

Currently, Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan holds the highest-grossing Hindi film record in India, followed Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai. However, with the hype surrounding Tiger 3 and its strong performances in the previous films, there is a possibility that it could surpass Jawan’s box office collection.

Tiger 3 features an ensemble cast including Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi. The film is directed Maneesh Sharma and is expected to build on the success of its predecessors. Fans eagerly await the release of the film’s trailer, hoping that it will live up to their expectations.

In conclusion, the question of whether Tiger 3 will become the highest grossing Hindi film of the year remains unanswered. With its star-studded cast, an established franchise, and a Diwali release, the film has the potential to achieve great success at the box office. Only time will tell if Tiger 3 can surpass the record set Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan.

Sources:

– Wikipedia (definitions of Tiger franchise films and YRF Spy Universe films)