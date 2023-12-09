Netflix Production Accountants in New York and New Jersey Gain Union Recognition

Streaming Giant Agrees to Recognize Production Accountants as IATSE Local 161 Members

In a groundbreaking move, Netflix has reached an agreement with Production Accountants in New York and New Jersey, formally recognizing them as members of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 161. This decision marks a significant step forward for the Accountants, who have long sought representation and fair contracts.

Since 1974, Local 161 has been representing East Coast Production Accountants, but its recognition major Hollywood studios has been a constant struggle. However, this agreement with Netflix paves the way for a more equitable and unified industry for all motion picture Production Accountants across the country.

“The ‘Count Us In’ campaign has demonstrated that Accountants deserve the same level of representation and fair treatment as their union colleagues in other crafts,” declared Laura Fearon, President of Local 161 and a Payroll Accountant. “Accountants, just like every other IATSE member, play a crucial role in ensuring that everyone involved in the production, from cast to crew, is paid. We are hopeful that other studios associated with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) will follow Netflix’s lead and engage in meaningful negotiations with us.”

This historic agreement not only benefits the Production Accountants working for Netflix but also sets a precedent for the entire industry. It signifies a vital step forward in recognizing the importance of fair working conditions and the unity of all workers involved in film production.

As the momentum for fair representation continues to build, it is expected that more discussions will take place between the affected parties. The recognition of Production Accountants as IATSE Local 161 members is a significant victory, indicating a growing acknowledgment of the invaluable contributions these professionals make to the film and television industry.

The agreement between Netflix and Local 161 exemplifies a newfound commitment to collaboration and solidarity, promising a brighter future for Production Accountants and the industry as a whole.