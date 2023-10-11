New Job Posting for Chief Administrative Officer in Sault Ste. Marie

The city council of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario is in search of a new Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) to fill the position following the retirement of current CAO, Malcolm White. The job posting, which has been created with input from city council members and other stakeholders, will be live on Wednesday with an application deadline of November 8, 2023.

Sault Ste. Marie is a vibrant and friendly community located in the heart of the upper Great Lakes. It is known as the historic meeting place of Indigenous communities and continues to play a vital role as a link between various directions. With its picturesque location on the shores of Lake Superior and Lake Huron, the city boasts great highway links and short flights to major Canadian and American cities. Sault Ste. Marie is an ideal destination for outdoor enthusiasts, offering activities such as mountain biking, hiking, fishing, and more.

The role of the CAO is to provide strategic advice and support to the mayor and city council, implementing direction efficiently and recognizing their priorities and legislative requirements. The CAO will lead a team of nine department heads and over 600 full-time employees, with a focus on achieving the city’s strategic plans and initiatives. The ideal candidate should have a university degree in business or public administration, as well as 10+ years of experience in senior leadership roles within a multi-service broader public sector organization.

The successful candidate should possess strong leadership skills, the ability to inspire and motivate teams, and effective communication skills to build positive relationships with various stakeholders. Additionally, the CAO should have a sensitivity to and understanding of current social and housing obstacles facing municipalities, as well as a collaborative and innovative approach to managing positive change in a complex organization.

Being politically astute and familiar with provincial and federal government policies that impact municipalities in Ontario is also a desired attribute. Knowledge of the economy, geography, and culture of northern Ontario would be beneficial, as well as a passion for community engagement and a commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion.

To express interest in this opportunity, interested candidates should email their cover letter and resume to Patrick Rowan, partner at Feldman Daxon Partners, November 8, 2023. The City of Sault Ste. Marie values diversity and is committed to accommodating individual needs throughout the recruitment process.

Sources: Job posting created headhunter Feldman Daxon Partners, City of Sault Ste. Marie, Sault Tourism Website