Labour Councillor Issued Warning for Offensive Social Media Post

A Labour councillor in Middlesbrough has been issued a warning after making an offensive social media post about Sir Simon Clarke, the Conservative MP for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland. The incident occurred on X, a popular social media platform. The comment, which referred to Sir Simon as “Sir F***wit Clarke,” was quickly removed, but not before it garnered attention and concern.

Following the incident, Sir Simon Clarke lodged a formal complaint with Middlesbrough Council and the local Labour Group. Independent councillor Joan McTigue also submitted a complaint in response to the offensive post. The council has chosen not to comment on the matter.

In response to the incident, Councillor Ian Blades, representing Berwick Hills and Pallister, has received a warning about his conduct from the Labour Group Whip. Councillor Matthew Storey, deputy leader of the Labour Group in Middlesbrough, confirmed that Councillor Blades was contacted regarding his future behavior on social media.

Although an apology has been issued Matthew Storey on behalf of the Middlesbrough Labour Group, Sir Simon Clarke believes that further action may be necessary. He stated, “The Labour Party will now be undertaking an internal process to determine if there is a need for any further action.”

Meanwhile, Middlesbrough Council has acknowledged receipt of Sir Simon Clarke’s complaint, but there have been no further developments at this time. Sir Simon eagerly awaits their response.

This incident brings to light the importance of responsible social media usage public figures. It serves as a reminder that even electronic platforms require respectful and civil discourse, in line with professional conduct. As political figures interact with constituents and fellow politicians through various online channels, it is imperative to maintain a standard of decorum to foster a healthy and productive political environment.

