Politician Apologizes for Insensitive Comment About Fishing Village

A politician running in the upcoming general election has issued an apology after making an offensive comment about an east Cleveland fishing village on Facebook. The candidate, identified as Jemma Joy, was confronted fellow council member Barry Hunt, who requested that she apologize to the residents of Skinningrove for her remark. The apology was delivered Joy during a full gathering of the Redcar and Cleveland Council.

The offensive comment in question was a Facebook post from 2010, which has since been deleted, where Joy referred to Skinningrove as a potentially “in-bred” village. It was later revealed that Joy had spent part of her youth in Skinningrove and claimed her comment was intended to be sarcastic. However, she admitted that it looked bad on social media and expressed her regret to anyone who was embarrassed or offended her remark.

One of the individuals who called for an apology from Joy was Sir Simon Clarke, the current Member of Parliament for Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland. Clarke, who will be running against Joy in the upcoming election, stated that her comment demonstrated a lack of judgment and emphasized the importance of promoting all parts of Teesside, including Skinningrove, especially during a time of new investment in the area.

During the council meeting, Joy expressed her mortification over the comment and acknowledged that it had been taken out of context and misinterpreted. She described her attempt at being edgy, funny, and ironic as a misguided endeavor and offered a sincere apology to anyone who was affected. Joy also mentioned her fond memories of living in Skinningrove and expressed her hope that she could still visit the village and enjoy its beautiful beach.

In response, Councillor Hunt thanked Joy for her apology and wished her well in her election campaign. He requested that all candidates, if elected, remember the importance of Skinningrove and not overlook its needs.

Skinningrove has a rich history as a former center of ironstone mining, which brought growth to its population in the 1800s. However, the decline of the industry in the 20th century resulted in demolitions of miners’ homes, as well as the closure of schools and shops. The village has also faced challenges such as wartime bombing raids and floods. Despite its hardships, Skinningrove has gained recognition, including a Sky One documentary that portrayed it as one of Britain’s toughest villages. It is now home to the Land of Iron mining museum, a popular beach, and is situated along national trails.