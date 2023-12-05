DUP Councillor Raises Concerns Over Preemptive Christmas Car Parking Announcement

Summary: A DUP councillor has expressed concerns after the Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council posted a free Christmas car parking plan on social media before it had been officially decided. Councillor Allan Ewart questioned the timing of the announcement, stating that the decision had not yet been made at a council meeting. However, the council clarified that the offer had already been approved in 2022 and would proceed as planned.

The Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council recently announced a festive initiative offering free car parking in Lisburn and Royal Hillsborough on Saturdays throughout December. However, the decision to implement this offer had not yet been made during a council meeting scheduled for December 6. Councillor Allan Ewart expressed his concerns about the premature social media announcement during a council session.

Ewart discovered that the decision to provide free car parking every December had been made during a council meeting in November 2022. However, upon reviewing the meeting minutes, he found no mention of the initiative being an annual occurrence, leading to his confusion. He emphasized that while he supports the idea of free car parking during the holidays, it should not have been announced prior to the official council meeting.

The Local Democracy Service reached out to the council for clarification. A spokesperson confirmed that a report in 2022 had approved the provision of free car parking in December on Saturdays in both Lisburn and Royal Hillsborough. They stated that the offer would proceed as planned, beginning on December 2 this year. Any perceived ambiguity in the decision is expected to be addressed during the environment and sustainability committee meeting.

The council has specified eight car parks where the free parking offer will be applicable. Additionally, there are discussions among elected representatives to potentially extend the free parking into January 2024. This proposal may be raised at the upcoming environment committee meeting.

In conclusion, while the timing of the social media announcement raised concerns for Councillor Ewart, the council spokesperson clarified that the decision to offer free car parking had been properly approved in 2022. The initiative will continue as planned, providing free parking on Saturdays in December.