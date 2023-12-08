Investigation Finds Councillor Guilty of Bullying Former Partner

An independent investigation has found that Cllr Sam Gorst, a councillor in Liverpool, breached the city council’s code of conduct when he bullied the former partner of Cllr Nick Small on social media. In a post last year, Cllr Gorst referred to Cllr Small’s partner as a “bird” and accused her of tormenting people with mental illness. Following a complaint Michelle Langan, the council’s standards and ethics committee launched an investigation into the incident. The investigation, which included an external report and a committee hearing, concluded that Cllr Gorst had indeed breached the code of conduct and ordered him to apologize.

The investigator’s report stated that Cllr Gorst’s post was abusive, pejorative, and had nothing to do with politics or political expression. It was intended to damage Ms. Langan’s reputation and cause her offense and upset. The report also noted that Cllr Gorst’s posts gave the impression that he was acting in his role as an elected member online. The investigation further revealed that Cllr Gorst had declined to participate until after the council elections, which the investigator criticized as a lack of cooperation.

In response to the investigation’s findings, Cllr Alan Gibbons, leader of the Liverpool Community Independents group, argued that Cllr Gorst’s reaction was not bullying but an intemperate response in a Twitter argument. He also raised concerns about the treatment of his colleague compared to current and former Labour councillors involved in the parking ticket scandal. Cllr Gibbons emphasized that Cllr Gorst has a diagnosed medical health condition that can sometimes lead to fractious behavior and expressed disappointment in the lack of support he has received.

Overall, this investigation serves as a reminder that the use of derogatory language and the targeting of individuals on social media can have serious consequences. It highlights the importance of maintaining respectful and responsible behavior, especially for those in positions of authority. By holding elected officials accountable for their actions, it is hoped that bullying and harassment can be effectively addressed and prevented in the future.