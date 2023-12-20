London City Council Votes to Reprimand Council Member over Social Media Posts

London’s city council made the decision to reprimand Ward 4 Coun. Susan Stevenson over social media posts she made in September. The council’s vote in favor of the reprimand came after a lengthy and sometimes confused debate among members. The recommended reprimand was outlined in a report from the Integrity Commissioner, Jeffrey A. Abrams, who found Stevenson in breach of the council’s code of conduct.

During the council meeting, Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis emphasized the importance of expressing differences of opinion in a careful and thoughtful manner. The report from Abrams, acquired CBC News, stated that Stevenson’s posts, which showed a group of people on a sidewalk in Old East Village, were deemed “unnecessary and insensitive” as they included complaints about criminal activity. The report concluded with a recommendation for Stevenson to be reprimanded.

It is important to note that the reprimand has no impact on Stevenson’s ability to fulfill her duties as a councillor, nor does it affect her pay or committee appointments. Although the commissioner recommended that she not vote on her own reprimand, the city clerk listed Stevenson as having voted against it.

Ward 9 Coun. Anna Hopkins, who voted in favor of the reprimand, stressed the importance of holding elected officials to a higher level of accountability. Stevenson, on the other hand, argued that the complaint protocol for council code of conduct breaches was not followed the Integrity Commissioner. She emphasized her belief in a higher standard and procedural fairness, expressing her dissatisfaction with the lack of communication and information provided during the investigation.

Janice Atwood, co-principal at Principles Integrity, the firm involved in handling the complaints against Stevenson, acknowledged that a less rigid approach was taken due to the nature of London’s investigation protocol. Despite attempts to inform Stevenson of the complaints, she went ahead and posted the photos of which she was aware she had failed to blur the faces.

In the council’s vote on the reprimand, some councillors who opposed it cited Stevenson’s lack of experience in government as a reason to show leniency.

The final vote was as follows: Yeas: A. Hopkins, C. Rahman, D. Ferreira, E. Peloza, H. McAlister, Mayor J. Morgan, P. Cuddy, S. Franke, S. Lewis; Nays: J. Pribil, P. Van Meerbergen, S. Hillier, S. Lehman, S. Stevenson, S. Trosow.