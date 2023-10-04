Superior City Council Makes Changes to 2023 Budget to Prevent Deficit in Library Budget

The Superior City Council recently made amendments to its 2023 budget in order to avoid a deficit in the Superior Public Library’s budget. The deficit was created when the mayor recommended that the Library Board approve wage increases for library staff to bring their salaries in line with other city workers.

According to Mayor Jim Paine, the library staff had been underpaid for approximately 10 years and this issue was finally addressed in July. The Library Board voted to increase wages based on a wage study conducted Carlson-Dettman, which would have resulted in a $41,105 deficit in the library fund.

Since the library’s budget did not account for this change, the city council approved a $40,000 transfer to the library. The funds for the transfer will be obtained reducing the contingency $30,000 and drawing $10,000 from the overall general fund.

This adjustment ensures that the library staff is now being paid fairly and in line with their counterparts in similar city positions. It also prevents the library from facing a budget deficit due to the wage increases.

The Superior City Council’s decision to make these changes to the budget demonstrates their commitment to addressing pay disparities and providing adequate funding for the library’s operations. By ensuring that the library staff is fairly compensated, the council is recognizing their valuable contributions to the community and the importance of supporting the library’s services.

Sources: Duluth Media Group