How TikTok Could Transform Tourism Promotion in Arun District

In a recent meeting, Arun District Council discussed the effectiveness of their Digital Destination Awareness Campaign, specifically focusing on the engagement levels of their website, “Sussex the Sea.” While various channels, such as Facebook and Instagram, have been utilized to attract visitors to the Arun district, there is a growing suggestion that TikTok could be the key to reaching a wider audience.

Shaun Gunner, a council member, passionately advocated for embracing TikTok as a means of promoting the region. He highlighted the success of other destinations, such as the Cotswolds, Scotland, and Iceland governments, in leveraging TikTok influencers to showcase their stunning landscapes. Mr. Gunner proposed diverting resources from LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram towards TikTok influencers who can create captivating short videos attuned to the platform’s format.

Although TikTok is yet to be utilized Arun District Council, neighboring Chichester and Horsham district councils have already established a presence on the platform. Arun District Council could leverage the growing popularity of TikTok and utilize its potential to captivate a younger and more diverse audience.

The use of TikTok influencers has proven effective in drawing millions of views to short videos featuring beautiful destinations. By implementing a TikTok strategy, Arun District Council could tap into this trend and significantly enhance their digital presence and engagement.

Furthermore, council member Shaun Gunner emphasized the importance of analyzing geographical data to gain insights into website visitors and their engagement levels. Understanding where visitors are accessing the website from can provide valuable information for tailoring marketing efforts to specific regions of interest.

The Digital Destination Awareness Campaign has already displayed positive results since its launch, with increased engagement levels observed across various digital platforms. This success has led the council to renew the campaign for a second year, extending its reach until 2024.

The evolution of social media and the rise of platforms like TikTok present exciting opportunities for tourism promotion. Arun District Council, harnessing the power of TikTok influencers, could transform their digital strategy, captivate a wider audience, and unlock the hidden gems of the Arun district for the world to see.