London Councillor Faces Backlash Over Social Media Posts

London Coun. Susan Stevenson is under fire after posting controversial images on social media. The posts, which were made on Stevenson’s X account, formerly known as Twitter, featured photos of individuals struggling on the streets of London. The images sparked outrage and led to a complaint being filed against Stevenson with the city’s integrity commissioner.

In one post, Stevenson praises a mural in Old East Village but then turns her attention to the issues facing individuals in the photo. She mentions needles, feces, garbage, encampments, open drug use, erratic and violent behavior, crime, vandalism, and a lack of safety. Another post features a photo of a man pushing a shopping cart from Walmart, with text overlay making comments about the lack of help for him and the business that supplies the shopping carts.

Coun. Sam Trosow expressed concern about the posts, stating that they lack context and could potentially incite violence against the individuals depicted. He called for Stevenson to show more compassion and offer ideas to help those who are homeless in the city.

Stevenson has been critical of the city’s homelessness response plan, arguing that it will have a negative impact on businesses and residents near the proposed service hubs. However, Trosow believes that Stevenson should provide alternative solutions rather than focusing solely on criticism.

The controversy surrounding Stevenson’s posts has not gone unnoticed the community. Rev. Kevin George of St. Aidan’s Church wrote a letter to Mayor Josh Morgan and other council members expressing concern about the dehumanization of the homeless population in the city. He believes that Stevenson’s posts are intended to instigate fear rather than promote understanding and support.

George filed a complaint with the city’s integrity commissioner, citing a potential breach of the council code of conduct. Other council members have refrained from commenting on the issue due to the ongoing investigation.

Community organizations, such as the Unity Project, have also expressed their disapproval of Stevenson’s posts. They argue that having an opinion is one thing, but sharing photos of marginalized individuals in such a manner is unnecessary and unhelpful.

It remains to be seen how the city’s integrity commissioner will address the complaint against Stevenson. In the meantime, the controversy serves as a reminder of the importance of showing compassion and understanding towards those who are experiencing homelessness.

