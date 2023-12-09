City Councillor Faces Reprimand for Controversial Social Media Posts

City councillor Susan Stevenson has been found in violation of London’s code of conduct for her social media posts about homelessness. The integrity commissioner has ruled that Stevenson should be formally reprimanded for her actions.

Stevenson’s posts, which included photographs of apparently homeless individuals with their faces visible, crossed a line infringing on their personal privacy. The commissioner deemed these posts as falling “below the standard expected of members of council.”

However, the commissioner also found that Stevenson’s reposting of an article that suggested arresting homeless individuals who refuse treatment or jobs did not violate the code of conduct. Councillors are allowed to express controversial views and opinions without fear of contravention, as long as they do not breach any ethical guidelines.

That being said, the commissioner did admonish Stevenson to exercise greater sensitivity and care in her public comments on social media. The posts should avoid being provocative and gratuitous, particularly when discussing issues that affect vulnerable individuals.

Stevenson maintains that her intention was not to promote the arrest of homeless people, but rather to highlight the importance of enforcing appropriate actions alongside efforts to increase housing and shelter.

The commissioner’s ruling comes in response to numerous complaints filed against Stevenson for her social media behavior. Critics argue that these posts perpetuate harmful narratives against homeless individuals and violate their privacy and dignity.

As a result of this ruling, Stevenson will face a formal reprimand from the city council. It remains to be seen how this reprimand will impact her future actions on social media and in council discussions.

In conclusion, the integrity commissioner has taken a stand against inappropriate social media conduct a city councillor. While allowing for freedom of expression, they have emphasized the importance of maintaining respect and sensitivity towards vulnerable communities.