London City Council Member Under Fire for Insensitive Social Media Posts

London’s City Council member, Coun. Susan Stevenson, is facing formal reprimand after sharing photos on social media that depicted individuals appearing to be experiencing homelessness and linking them with violence and vandalism. The city’s Integrity Commissioner, lawyer Jeffrey A. Abrams, ruled that Stevenson’s posts were “unnecessary and insensitive” and constituted “gratuitous editorial commentary.”

The photos, originally posted on Stevenson’s social media account in September, featured a group of people on a sidewalk in the Old East Village neighborhood. One of the images included text that mentioned “vandalism” and “violence,” implying a connection between the individuals in the photo and illegal activities. This association was deemed the integrity commissioner as provocative and particularly insensitive towards vulnerable individuals.

Although Stevenson attempted to blur the faces of the people in the photographs, Abrams concluded that their personal privacy had been infringed upon. The report stated that the posting of un-blurred photos disregarded the potential impact on both the individuals involved and the larger community.

The integrity commissioner found that Stevenson’s actions breached sections of the council code of conduct that demand councillors treat members of the public appropriately and without abuse or intimidation. While the report noted Stevenson’s cooperativeness and willingness to acknowledge room for improvement in her use of social media, it recommended that she exercise greater sensitivity and restraint in her public comments.

The report’s findings could lead to sanctions imposed the city council, including a reprimand or a pay suspension of up to 90 days. A reprimand, although not a monetary penalty, is considered a serious sanction intended to convey both the Integrity Commissioner’s and Council’s censure.

Stevenson’s posts and public comments about the city’s response to homelessness had prompted multiple complaints, triggering the investigation the Integrity Commissioner. However, the report did clear her of any wrongdoing for sharing an article U.S. political commentator Michael Smerconish, which proposed providing shelter beds to those in need but arresting those who refused mental illness or addiction counseling.

The city council is expected to discuss the report’s recommendations during its next meeting on December 19th.