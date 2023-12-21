City Council Debates Penalty for Violating Code of Conduct

A heated debate took place at the final city council meeting of 2023 as council members discussed imposing a penalty on Ward 4’s Susan Stevenson for her social media posts. An investigation London’s Integrity Commissioner revealed that her posts on social media platform X violated the Council Code of Conduct.

The investigation was prompted ten public complaints filed in September after Stevenson posted photos of homeless individuals alongside references to criminal activity and vandalism. Integrity Commissioner Janice Atwood of Principles Integrity concluded that these posts constituted an invasion of privacy, therefore violating rule seven of the Council Code of Conduct that prohibits discreditable conduct.

During the council meeting, Stevenson used her speaking time to voice her dissatisfaction with the investigative process. She argued that the Integrity Commissioner did not adhere to the city’s investigation procedures, which require notifying councillors of a complaint and giving them an opportunity to respond in writing before reaching a determination.

In response to Stevenson’s concerns, Atwood addressed the issue during her presentation before the council, stating that Stevenson was given adequate notice and an opportunity to respond prior to the completion of the investigation.

The recommended penalties for violating the Council’s Code of Conduct range from a formal reprimand to a three-month suspension of pay. The Integrity Commissioner recommended a formal reprimand, and Coun. Skylar Franke proposed an amendment to impose this penalty. Franke emphasized the importance of accountability and expressed the belief that a reprimand would hold council members responsible for their actions.

Not all council members shared Stevenson’s concerns about the process. Coun. Anna Hopkins acknowledged the potential procedural issues but argued that it was crucial for elected officials to hold themselves to higher standards.

Despite being advised the Integrity Commissioner to declare a conflict of interest and abstain from voting on her own punishment, Stevenson cast her vote. Nevertheless, the council approved the formal reprimand a vote of nine to six.

Undeterred the council’s decision, Stevenson declared her intention to pursue her procedural concerns with the Ontario Ombudsman or through a judicial review in court. She expressed her belief that she had no choice but to defend herself in a different forum.