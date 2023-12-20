Bradley Cooper Rumored to Purchase Home in Bucks County

According to recent reports, Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper is allegedly planning to buy a property near Yolanda Hadid’s horse farm in Solebury, Bucks County. Cooper, a native of Abington and a die-hard Eagles fan, has been in a relationship with supermodel Gigi Hadid for the past few months. The couple even spent a weekend at the River House at Odette’s in New Hope, further fueling rumors of Cooper’s interest in the area.

If Cooper does make the move to Bucks County, he will join a long list of celebrities who have found a connection to the area. Bucks County has become a popular destination for A-listers, professional athletes, and even contestants from popular game shows. While it is unknown if any of these celebrities have made Bucks County their permanent home like the Hadid family, they have certainly left their mark on the community.

One notable celebrity with ties to Bucks County is acclaimed restaurateur Jose Garces. Garces owns Luna Farm, a 40-acre property in Upper Black Eddy, where he grows fresh organic produce and supports the Garces Foundation’s mission of educating children about sustainable agriculture and healthy eating.

Bam Margera, a former star of MTV’s “Jackass” franchise, was also spotted in the Central Bucks area earlier this year. Margera frequented various local establishments in Doylestown, including a barber lounge, tattoo parlor, and the Doylestown Arts Fest.

Tracey Gatte, a drama director from Harry S. Truman High School in Bristol, made waves as a contestant on the reality game show “Squid Games: The Challenge.” Gatte competed for the chance to win a record-breaking $4.56 million prize, as inspired the popular South Korean series.

Bucks County has also been a breeding ground for talent on the hit TV show “American Idol.” Contestants like Justin Guarini and Anthony Federov represented the county in previous seasons, while Catie Turner gained recognition as a top seven finalist in 2018.

Finally, Shannon St. Clair, a graduate of Archbishop Wood High School and Bucks County Community College, made a splash on the third season of “Love Island USA.” St. Clair formed a lasting connection with fellow contestant Josh Goldstein and has since relocated to Florida with him.

With its scenic landscapes and charming communities, Bucks County continues to attract celebrities and individuals seeking a peaceful retreat away from the hustle and bustle of city life.