Twitter/X Faces $13 Billion Debt Looming from Banks

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter/X last year has been fraught with controversy and financial difficulties. The CEO has refused to pay rent, sued his law firm, and now faces a $13 billion IOU that could potentially reshape the social media platform once again. Twitter/X CEO Linda Yaccarino recently met with representatives from seven investment banks to discuss how the company would meet its $300 million quarterly debt interest repayments amid declining ad revenues and usage.

If the banks are dissatisfied with Twitter/X’s plans, they could force the company into bankruptcy and sell it off. However, experts believe this is unlikely, as it would come with numerous challenges and most banks still want to maintain a good relationship with Musk. The banks are primarily concerned with whether Twitter/X is complying with its earnings to debt covenants, which serve as early warning systems for a company’s financial health.

While taking over Twitter/X would be a drastic move, the banks are more likely to give the company some flexibility to repay the loans as long as they see progress. Ultimately, if Twitter/X fails to meet its obligations, the banks could bring down the hammer and force a sale.

Musk has acknowledged that he overpaid for Twitter/X, and the platform’s value has plummeted due to issues like advertisers leaving and the proliferation of misinformation and hate speech. Despite attempts to monetize the platform and pursue a subscription model, Twitter/X’s traffic has declined in the past year. However, traffic to Musk’s personal profile and posts has increased significantly.

There is speculation that the lenders may agree to sell the debt to Musk and his investors at a reduced price or take a “haircut” on the debt. The outcome will depend on Twitter/X’s ability to rearrange its debt obligations and the banks’ confidence in Musk’s ability to make payments.

Sources:

– The Independent (source article)