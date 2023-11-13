New Ways to Defend Earth from Asteroid Impacts

Introduction

In a classic science fiction scenario, an enormous asteroid hurtles toward Earth, threatening a cataclysmic extinction event. While this doomsday scenario is unlikely to happen in our lifetime, scientists remain vigilant in their efforts to protect Earth from potential asteroid impacts. With thousands of asteroids hidden in the sun’s glare and the possibility of undiscovered “planet killer” asteroids in our solar system, space agencies take this threat seriously. However, recent research and missions have given us new insights into how we can divert or destroy these hazardous space rocks.

Kinetic Impactor Method

The kinetic impactor method is currently the only proven way to deflect an asteroid. This method involves launching a spacecraft that rams into the asteroid at high speed, transferring its momentum and pushing the asteroid off course. NASA’s Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission successfully tested this method crashing a spacecraft into the asteroid Dimorphos, altering its orbit. While effective, this method has limitations, particularly when dealing with larger asteroids. To deflect a 2,000-foot-wide asteroid, scientists would need to launch between 39 and 85 kinetic impactors simultaneously, an impractical solution.

The Nuclear Option

As for combating larger asteroids, the best option currently is to launch a nuclear weapon at them. A single appropriately sized nuclear explosive device can deflect a 1.5-kilometer asteroid. The process involves mounting a nuclear weapon on a spacecraft, delivering it to the asteroid, and detonating it near the target during a high-speed flyby or in close proximity. The explosion in space would not produce a pressure wave or thermal effects but would release a significant amount of radiation. This radiation would vaporize a thin outer layer of the asteroid’s surface, propelling it away from the explosion. If positioned correctly, the explosion would alter the asteroid’s trajectory away from Earth.

FAQ

1. Are there any asteroids currently posing a threat to Earth?

Astronomers have mapped the trajectories of over 33,000 asteroids that occasionally come close to Earth, and none pose a risk of impact in the next century.

2. How effective is the kinetic impactor method?

The kinetic impactor method has been successfully tested but becomes less practical for larger asteroids due to the number of impactors required.

3. Can a nuclear explosion in space destroy an asteroid?

Yes, a nuclear explosive device can alter the trajectory of a large asteroid, effectively protecting Earth from potential impact.

4. What are the risks associated with the kinetic impactor method?

Using kinetic impactors against smaller asteroids runs the risk of fragmenting them, leading to unpredictable movement.