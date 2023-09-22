Mystical and Familiar: Exploring the Sense of Familiarity in DMT Experiences

In a recent study, researchers from the University of Toronto, Canada, and Imperial College, London, have delved into the intriguing sense of familiarity experienced individuals under the influence of DMT (dimethyltryptamine), a powerful naturally occurring psychedelic substance. The researchers turned to an unusual source for their study – Reddit.

DMT is known for producing altered states of consciousness that are often described as mystical and strange yet familiar. Despite this reported familiarity, little research has been conducted on this particular aspect. The team sought to address this gap conducting a qualitative analysis of DMT experiences reported on Reddit over a span of nearly 10 years (2009-2018).

The researchers manually screened titles and reviewed full posts from the r/DMT community, resulting in 3,778 unique experiences from approximately 3,300 posts. Within this sample, they identified 227 instances of users reporting a sense of familiarity, including 56 reports from individuals who had never used DMT before, referred to as “DMT-naïve” users.

These experiences of familiarity were subjected to qualitative analysis, and themes associated with the DMT experiences were documented using established questionnaires. Interestingly, 24.7% of reported experiences of familiarity came from first-time users, challenging the assumption that familiarity is solely derived from prior use.

The study found that familiarity was reported alongside other non-ordinary states of consciousness, such as experiences of death, mysticism, transcendence, ineffability, and ego-dissolution. The researchers developed a Sense of Familiarity Questionnaire (SOF-Q) to categorize different aspects of familiarity reported participants, including emotions, places, the experience itself, transcendent features, and encounters with entities.

While the study heavily relies on self-reported experiences from Reddit users and caution should be exercised in interpreting the results, it provides valuable insights into the unique experiences triggered DMT use. The sense of familiarity in otherworldly spaces or encounters with strange entities appears to be distinctive to DMT journeys and coexists with altered consciousness.

Further research is needed to better understand the mechanisms behind these experiences and to explore this captivating phenomenon. The study, published in the Journal of Psychoactive Drugs, sheds light on the fascinating world of DMT and its profound effects on users’ perception of reality.

