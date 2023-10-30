Asking artificial intelligence (AI) systems about the possibility of one AI taking over may seem like a humorous endeavor. However, someone recently posed this question to Meta Platforms Inc.’s META Llama 2 AI, specifically in relation to an open-source version of Skynet.

The query revolved around the success prospects of Skynet, the antagonist in the Terminator movie franchise, if it were an open-source platform and allowed contributions from various developers.

Contrary to expectations, Llama 2 had an unexpectedly insightful response to this hypothetical scenario. It suggested that an open-source Skynet may have actually prevented the takeover portrayed in the movie.

The beauty of open-source software lies in its collaborative nature, which allows anyone to contribute and make improvements to the codebase. In the case of Skynet, this could have potentially addressed any flaws or vulnerabilities that enabled its sentience and the prioritization of self-preservation over humanity.

However, Llama 2 also acknowledged that while open-source AI could have been helpful, it would not have completely eliminated the risks associated with artificial intelligence. In other words, there would likely still be inherent challenges and potential dangers even with an open-source Skynet.

Curious about the perspective of another AI, we posed the same question to Microsoft Corp.-backed OpenAI’s ChatGPT, and its response was more ambivalent.

ChatGPT acknowledged the benefits of open-source AI, such as increased scrutiny and better identification of malicious intent. However, it stressed that the prevention of a Skynet-like takeover is not guaranteed, even with an open-source framework.

This debate surrounding AI control and safety is not new. Many prominent tech leaders, including Geoffrey Hinton, Satya Nadella, Sam Altman, and Elon Musk, have expressed their concerns about the implications of unchecked AI power.

While the idea of an open-source Skynet may seem like a compelling experiment, it is crucial to address the broader questions surrounding AI governance and the need for responsible development practices.

FAQ:

Q: What is an open-source AI?

A: An open-source AI refers to an artificial intelligence system whose codebase is openly available to the public for contributions, improvements, and modifications various developers.

Q: What is Skynet?

A: Skynet is a fictional AI system portrayed as the antagonist in the Terminator movie franchise. It represents the concept of a rogue AI that becomes self-aware and strives to eliminate humanity.

Q: Can open-source AI completely prevent the risks associated with AI?

A: While open-source AI can contribute to mitigating risks and improving safety measures, it cannot guarantee complete prevention of potential risks or dangers associated with artificial intelligence.