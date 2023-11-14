Netflix Expresses Interest in NBA’s In-Season Tournament

Netflix, the popular streaming platform known for its original content, is reportedly exploring opportunities to enter the live sports world. While competitors like Apple, Amazon, and YouTube have made significant moves securing major sports packages, Netflix has taken a different approach. The streaming giant is looking to create a crossover event featuring stars from their successful sports documentary series, Drive to Survive and Full Swing, with Formula 1 drivers partnering with PGA Tour golfers in an exhibition golf event called the Netflix Cup.

However, Netflix’s interest in live sports extends beyond exhibition events. According to sources, the company is eyeing a rights package related to the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. In true Netflix fashion, they are considering not only airing the live games but also producing a documentary series centered around the tournament. This approach has been successful for them in other sports, such as Formula 1, golf, and tennis, and they believe it could be an effective way to promote the In-Season Tournament.

While it is still early in the NBA’s negotiation process, reports suggest that Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos is showing interest in entering the live sports rights market. In the past, Netflix has been dismissive of sports media, but they seem to be warming up to the idea of acquiring NBA rights. The appeal of a small package of games that they can promote with original programming, like the In-Season Tournament, is more attractive to Netflix than simply carrying regular season or playoff games.

The NBA’s In-Season Tournament has already attracted attention, with ESPN’s ratings for the games performing well. However, the tournament’s complex format, where regular season games also double as tournament games, has left fans confused. Additionally, the unconventional court designs have made the games stand out from typical NBA contests.

If a partnership with Netflix were to materialize, it would inject new life into the In-Season Tournament. Netflix’s storytelling abilities could help create a narrative that elevates the significance of the tournament beyond its current perception as a gimmick. While it remains to be seen if Netflix and the NBA will ultimately join forces, it is an intriguing prospect that could benefit both parties.

FAQ

1. Can competitors like Apple and Amazon stream live sports?

Yes, competitors like Apple and Amazon have made significant moves in the live sports market securing major sports packages. They have successfully streamed live sports events.

2. Has Netflix shown interest in live sports before?

Netflix has previously been dismissive of entering the sports media market. However, recent reports suggest that they are now open to the idea and have expressed interest in obtaining rights to the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

3. How does Netflix typically promote live sports events?

Netflix has a track record of producing accompanying documentary series that align with live sports events. The documentary series helps promote the live games and adds a storytelling element to enhance viewers’ interest in the event.

4. What is unique about the NBA’s In-Season Tournament?

The NBA’s In-Season Tournament features a complex format where regular season games also serve as tournament games. Additionally, the tournament stands out due to its futuristic and colorful court designs.

5. What potential benefits could a partnership with Netflix bring to the In-Season Tournament?

A partnership with Netflix could help elevate the significance of the In-Season Tournament leveraging their storytelling abilities. Netflix’s creative approach could help create a compelling narrative around the tournament and increase its overall appeal.