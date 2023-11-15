Netflix Explores Live Sports Streaming with NBA’s In-Season Tournament

In a surprising move, streaming giant Netflix is considering entering the live sports streaming industry with a potential deal to broadcast the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Sources report that Netflix has shown interest in not only acquiring the live-game rights to the tournament but also creating an original documentary series centered around the event. This strategic move aligns with Netflix’s successful formula of combining live sports coverage with engaging storytelling.

Netflix has previously found success in sports documentaries, such as “Drive to Survive” for Formula 1, “Full Swing” for golf, and “Break Point” for tennis. By applying this same approach to the NBA’s In-Season Tournament, Netflix aims to use their unique programming to promote the live games and generate a broader audience base for the competition.

While it is still early in the negotiation process, with the NBA’s exclusive negotiating window with ESPN and Turner beginning in March, the idea of Netflix entering the live sports rights market is gaining traction. CNBC previously reported that Netflix executives have become more receptive to purchasing sports media rights, marking a shift in their approach. Rather than competing with major sports broadcasters, Netflix’s interest lies in owning a distinct package of games, such as the In-Season Tournament, as it offers more appeal to their executives.

The NBA’s In-Season Tournament has already received considerable attention, with ESPN’s ratings for the games surpassing expectations. However, the tournament’s complex format, which includes group stages and regular-season games doubling as tournament games, has left some fans perplexed. By collaborating with Netflix, the NBA hopes to give the tournament a more compelling narrative, transforming it from a mere gimmick into a captivating event that resonates with audiences.

While the partnership between Netflix and the NBA is far from confirmed, the prospect of collaboration is exciting for both parties. If Netflix can leverage its expertise in storytelling, it has the potential to elevate the In-Season Tournament’s significance and establish a stronger foothold in the live sports streaming market.

