New Legislative Proposal Could Impact Homeowners’ Wallets

A new legislative proposal in Florida has the potential to add yet another fee to homeowners’ already high property insurance costs. Senate Bill 278 is set to be heard in the Florida Senate Judiciary Committee next week, and if it becomes law, one homeowners association group claims it will instantly increase fees for millions of homeowners.

The bill focuses on the elimination of fees for the preparation of an estoppel certificate, a document required during the sale of a home to disclose any outstanding fees owed to the homeowners association. Currently, sellers and buyers are charged for the preparation of this document, but SB 278 aims to ban those fees.

According to Mark Anderson, the executive director of Chief Executive Officers of Management Companies (CEOMC), it typically costs around $300 to prepare the estoppel certificate. If buyers and sellers are no longer responsible for these fees, Anderson warns that the cost will inevitably be passed down to all homeowners, resulting in higher fees and assessments.

State Sen. Jonathan Martin, the lawmaker who proposed the bill, claims that the cost of preparing the document is not as high as $300 and that his intention is to protect buyers and sellers from being taken advantage of homeowners associations during a stressful time. He assures that his proposal does not mandate an increase in HOA fees, but acknowledges that the potential impact on fees cannot be definitively determined.

As the debate over SB 278 continues, homeowners in Florida are left wondering if this new legislative proposal will alleviate their high insurance costs or add even more financial burden to their wallets.