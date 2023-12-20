New Legislative Proposal Could Impact Homeowners Association Fees in Florida

A new legislative proposal in Florida is causing concern for homeowners associations and could potentially lead to an increase in fees for millions of homeowners. Senate Bill 278, which will be heard in the Florida Senate Judiciary Committee next week, aims to eliminate fees for the preparation of an estoppel certificate.

An estoppel certificate is a document that provides a snapshot of the fees that a seller may still owe to the homeowners association during the sale of a home. Currently, community associations charge sellers and buyers for this service. However, if SB 278 becomes law, these fees would be banned.

Homeowners association groups argue that this would result in the cost being passed down to all homeowners, leading to higher fees and assessments. Mark Anderson, the executive director of the Chief Executive Officers of Management Companies (CEOMC), estimates that it typically costs around $300 to prepare an estoppel certificate.

State Sen. Jonathan Martin, who proposed the bill, argues that the document does not cost hundreds of dollars to prepare and that the bill aims to protect buyers and sellers from potential exploitation homeowners associations. He believes that associations should be able to easily determine what a seller owes without charging excessive fees.

However, homeowners remain concerned about the potential impact on their fees and assessments. While Martin states that his proposal does not mandate an increase in HOA fees, the outcome remains uncertain.

As the bill moves forward, homeowners and association groups will be closely watching to see how it may affect their financial obligations and the overall cost of homeownership in Florida.