How to Watch “Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate”

“Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate” is a popular show on Bravo that features fan-favorites Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain discussing the biggest moments of the week on Bravo. If you’re interested in watching the latest episode, there are several ways you can do so.

One option is to stream the show on platforms like FuboTV, Sling, or DirecTV. FuboTV is an over-the-top internet live TV streaming service that offers a wide range of channels, including sports, news, entertainment, and local channels. DirecTV also provides a streaming platform that offers more than 75 live TV channels, as well as On Demand content.

Both FuboTV and DirecTV offer free trials for new users, so you can sign up and watch “Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate” without paying anything upfront. Sling, on the other hand, offers a 50% discount on your first month.

If you don’t have access to cable or streaming services, you can also watch the show the next day on Peacock. Peacock is a streaming service that offers a variety of content, including shows from Bravo.

In summary, if you want to watch the latest episode of “Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate,” you have several options. You can stream it on platforms like FuboTV, Sling, or DirecTV, take advantage of free trials or discounts, or watch it the next day on Peacock. Enjoy the show!

