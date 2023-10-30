Belmont Shore’s Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade Celebrates Dogs and Community

The 22nd Annual Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade took place on Sunday, October 29th, in Belmont Shore, a community known for its love of dogs. This highly anticipated event, organized Justin Rudd and his Community Action Team, has become a beloved Halloween tradition over the past two decades.

Hundreds of dogs and their owners took to the streets, showcasing their best Halloween ensembles for all to see. From cute and cuddly to spooky and sinister, the costumes on display were as diverse as the dogs themselves. However, instead of quoting individuals for this article, we will describe the incredible array of costumes that were on display. There were dogs dressed as characters from the Wizard of Oz, military-themed canines saluting in style, and even a Shih Tzu poodle mix named Fred Astaire, who took on the role of legendary animal advocate Bob Barker. The creativity and dedication of the participants truly made this event a sight to behold.

The event not only provided entertainment for the spectators but also included various food vendors and a pet adoption fair. Attendees had the chance to support local businesses while enjoying delicious treats and exploring adoption opportunities for dogs and cats in need of a forever home.

In addition to the festivities, the Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade served a greater purpose, raising $13,000 for the Community Action Team. This organization hosts numerous events throughout the year, including beach clean-ups, art contests, and interfaith blessings for animals. The funds generated from the parade will contribute to the continuation of these important community initiatives.

The Haute Dog Howl’oween Parade has undoubtedly become an integral part of the Belmont Shore community. Year after year, it brings people together to celebrate their shared love for dogs and their dedication to supporting local causes. This event reminds us of the power of community, creativity, and compassion, all wrapped up in the spirit of Halloween.

