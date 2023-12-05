Student’s Social Media Post Triggers Crisis at NIT Srinagar

In a recent incident at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, a social media post a student sparked a crisis that led to legal action and intervention from the administration. The post, which was deemed offensive a particular community, caused tensions to escalate and raised concerns about communal harmony and law and order within and outside the campus.

The controversy began when the student, Prathamesh Shinde, posted an Instagram story that provoked strong reactions. Another student shared her plea in a group, urging respect for Prophet Muhammad and the significance of religious sentiments. Unfortunately, some students responded inappropriately with laughing emojis, further fueling the tension.

As a result, local Muslim girls organized a peaceful protest outside their hostels on November 27. The administration took immediate action removing Shinde from the hostel, initially hoping for a swift resolution. However, the issue persisted, and students gathered on campus the next day to protest.

The protesters demanded severe consequences for Shinde, including the cancellation of his degree, citing the gravity of the offense against religious sentiments. The situation escalated to the point where classes at NIT were suspended, and protests spread to other city colleges and universities.

The police responded quickly, reinforcing an advisory to refrain from sharing provocative and inappropriate content on social media. The Director General of Police emphasized strict action against individuals contributing to communal tension and disruption of peace.

The incident highlighted the need for a measured response and a reevaluation of mechanisms to address sensitive issues within educational institutions. It also prompted the suspension of academic activities at NIT and Islamia College of Science and Commerce.

While the incident sparked chaos and disruptions, it also sparked a dialogue about the importance of maintaining composure and resolving conflicts through peaceful avenues. The association of Jammu & Kashmir Students condemned the offensive post and urged everyone to engage in dialogue rather than resorting to violence.

In conclusion, this incident serves as a reminder of the power and consequences of social media posts, emphasizing the need for responsible online behavior and respectful engagement with diverse communities.