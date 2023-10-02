Is Costco Chili Really Chili? The Bean Debate Continues

Many have taken to TikTok and social media platforms to voice their opinions on Costco’s cheese-topped tubs of chili. While some are fans of the dish, others have questioned whether it can truly be called chili due to the presence of beans. This has sparked a fiery debate among chili enthusiasts.

Chili, a beloved comfort food, has countless variations. However, traditionalists argue that true chili should not include beans. They believe that chili should consist of meat, either beef or pork, combined with a flavorful blend of spices and served as a thick stew. According to these purists, adding beans to the mix transforms the dish into a bean soup rather than chili.

On the other hand, defenders of bean-inclusive chili argue that it is a regional difference. They claim that in certain areas, beans are a common and accepted addition to chili, adding texture, flavor, and extra protein. They see no issue with Costco’s chili and encourage others to give it a try before passing judgment.

Despite the ongoing legume discourse, there are those who simply enjoy Costco chili for what it is. Some suggest pairing it with Fritos or tortilla chips for a satisfying crunch, while others pour it over rice for a hearty meal the whole family can enjoy. These positive comments highlight the versatility and appeal of Costco’s chili, regardless of its classification.

In conclusion, the bean debate surrounding Costco’s chili continues to divide opinions. Traditionalists argue that beans have no place in chili, while others embrace the regional differences and view them as a tasty addition. Ultimately, the decision of whether Costco’s chili is truly chili or bean soup may come down to personal preference. So, why not give it a try and decide for yourself?

Sources:

– CostcoHotFinds on TikTok