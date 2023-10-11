Costco Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Sharing of Customer Data with Meta Platforms Inc

Costco Wholesale Corp is currently facing legal action after being accused of sharing sensitive customer information with Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of Facebook, without obtaining the customers’ approval. A lawsuit filed in a federal court in Seattle claims that Costco used Meta’s analytical tool, Meta Pixel, on its website, compromising the privacy of its customers.

Meta Pixel, designed to track website visitors and their activities, reportedly provided Meta with access to a significant amount of personal data, including sensitive health information of pharmacy users. This revelation has raised concerns regarding user privacy and data security, particularly for customers who rely on Costco’s online pharmacy services.

The plaintiffs, four California residents, allege that Costco assured them of the confidentiality and security of their data on its platform. However, the lawsuit claims that the company did not disclose its practice of sharing online activities and health information with Meta via Pixel, implying a violation of privacy and a breach of Washington State’s privacy laws, which prohibit unauthorized sharing of user data.

Despite not being named as a defendant in the lawsuit, Meta clarified its position, stating that its policies prohibit advertisers from transmitting sensitive information about individuals through its Business Tools. The company maintains that it educates advertisers on the correct setup of Business Tools to prevent such occurrences and that its system is designed to filter out potentially sensitive data.

The plaintiffs are seeking a trial jury, financial damages, and a declaration of Costco’s alleged unlawful conduct. Notably, this is not the first time Meta has faced penalties for privacy violations. In 2023, the Irish Data Protection Commission fined Meta a record €1.2 billion ($1.3 billion) for invading user privacy.

