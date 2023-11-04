Discover Insider Secrets for Saving Big at Costco

Want to maximize your savings at Costco? Look no further than the price tags. A recent TikTok video user Ryan Quinlan, @butthatsmyopinion, has revealed an ingenious way to spot unbelievable deals at the popular warehouse store. By paying attention to the numbers at the end of the price tags, you can unlock even greater discounts. Get ready to revolutionize your Costco shopping experience with this money-saving hack.

According to Quinlan, there are specific indicators on the price tags that can reveal the type of discount applied to a product. Here’s a breakdown of what each number means:

– .99: When a price ends in .99, it’s most likely a full-price item without any significant discount. Don’t expect any jaw-dropping deals here.

– .97: If you come across a price ending in .97, Quinlan calls it a “store manager deal.” These exclusive discounts are unique to each store and are unlikely to last long. Don’t hesitate to snatch them up as soon as you spot them.

– .49 or .79: Prices ending in .49 or .79 indicate manufacturer deals. It means the manufacturer is testing the product’s performance in-store and offers it at a lower price than retail. Take advantage of these special deals.

– .00: Spot a price that ends in .00? Quinlan advises that it’s a low-stock item, meaning supplies are limited. Don’t miss out on this opportunity and grab it before it sells out.

– *: Keep an eye out for items marked with an asterisk. These are discontinued items that Costco is eager to clear from its inventory. Expect incredibly low prices and exciting deals on these items.

Quinlan’s insights have been confirmed commenting Costco employees. They also recommend checking retail prices online to compare and ensure you’re getting the best deal.

Next time you go to Costco, be sure to decode the price tags and uncover hidden treasures. Additionally, don’t forget to explore their gift card selection for surprising deals. Happy shopping!

FAQs

1. Are the discounts indicated the numbers on Costco price tags available at all locations?

No, the discounts indicated the numbers on Costco price tags may vary from store to store. Quinlan refers to the discounts ending in .97 as “store manager deals,” which are exclusive to specific locations.

2. What does it mean if an item has a price ending in .00?

If an item at Costco has a price tag ending in .00, it signifies that it is a low-stock item. The quantity available may be limited, so it is recommended to purchase it promptly.

3. What should I expect when purchasing discontinued items marked with an asterisk?

Discontinued items marked with an asterisk on Costco price tags are usually heavily discounted. Costco aims to clear its inventory of these items, so you can expect enticing deals and significant savings.