Costco Food Court Drops Churros, Sparks Mixed Reactions

According to recent rumors circulating on social media, Costco Wholesale has reportedly made the decision to remove churros from its food court menu. While the company has not officially announced the swap, Reddit users claim that the beloved twisted, doughy cinnamon-sugar treats will be replaced with cookies in early 2024. Additionally, insider knowledge suggests that chocolate ice cream will also join the food court lineup before summer.

The news of churros possibly disappearing from Costco’s food court has sparked mixed reactions among customers. Some users on Reddit expressed their lack of enthusiasm for the popular dessert option, claiming that they tasted like “sugar cardboard” and suggesting that pretzels should take their place. On the other hand, there are those who are devoted fans of the churros, vowing to complain if their favorite treat is removed from the menu. Some customers also mentioned that they believed the churros tasted better before the COVID-19 pandemic or when the store used a different recipe.

While Costco has not released an official statement regarding the churro’s departure, it remains to be seen how members will respond to the menu change. Sam’s Club, one of Costco’s main competitors, currently offers both pretzels and churros in their cafés, providing an alternative for those who may be disappointed Costco’s decision.

Regardless of the differing opinions, Costco Wholesale continues to evolve its food court offerings to cater to the changing preferences and demands of its customers. Whether this change will be welcomed or met with resistance, only time will tell.