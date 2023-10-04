Reddit Users Slam Costco’s Roast Beef Sandwich

Summary: Reddit users have criticized Costco’s roast beef sandwich, speculating that it was an unsuccessful attempt the wholesaler to introduce pricier items to its food court menu. Reviews of the sandwich pointed out that it was overpriced and had too much bread, overshadowing the other ingredients. One Reddit user highlighted the stark price difference between the sandwich and other popular items, suggesting that for the same cost, one could purchase food for an entire group. This is not the first time Costco’s food court changes have sparked controversy, as the retailer’s decision to replace regular sitting tables with standing-only tables in some locations also drew backlash from loyal customers.

The addition of Costco’s roast beef sandwich to the food court menu has received negative feedback from Reddit users. Many speculate that the wholesaler was experimenting with introducing higher-priced items, but the sandwich seems to have failed to meet expectations. Initial reviews were mixed, with some praising the sandwich, but the general sentiment was that it was not worth the cost.

The Takeout, in its review of the controversial sandwich, noted that the excessive amount of bread overshadowed the other ingredients, downplaying their flavors. This led to an overall disappointment among customers. A Reddit commenter further emphasized the issue pointing out the substantial price disparity between the roast beef sandwich and other popular menu items. For the price of the sandwich, one could instead purchase four hot dogs, two slices of pizza, and four drinks, easily satisfying a group of people.

Costco has faced criticism in the past for its food court changes. In September, the retailer’s decision to replace regular sitting tables with higher standing-only tables sparked dismay among loyal customers. Although Costco continuously aims to offer new and innovative options, they must take into account customer preferences to maintain their strong reputation in the market.

Sources:

– The Takeout

– Reddit